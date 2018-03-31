Brenda Lou Todd, age 68, of Pelham, TN, passed away on Friday, March 30,
2018 at Southern Tennessee Hospital in Winchester, TN. A memorial
service will be held at a later date.
Brenda was born in Woodbury, TN and was a dedicated newspaper deliverer
for 40 years. She enjoyed watching movies, going to flea markets,
helping others, and spending time with friends and family.
Brenda was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Todd; an aunt, Bettie
Todd; and an uncle, Tom Todd. She is survived by many friends, including
Jamie (Alex) and Ellie Eskew, Jordan Allen, Tammy (Trent) Buckner,
Rebecca Woodlee, Sandy Laxson, Jennifer Webb and kids, Joyce Brown, Bill
and Tammy Parker, and many more close friends in Manchester, Pelham and
Woodbury.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE TODD FAMILY