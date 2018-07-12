Bobby Joe Guy of Whitwell passed this life on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at the
Willows of Winchester at the age of 75 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Whitwell, he was the son of the late Lloy and Doria Moore Guy.
He was an auto mechanic and always enjoyed working on cars and doing
carpentry work. He loved people and always enjoyed talking and making new
friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters,
Caroline, Kathleen and Rachel and daughter-in-law, Delores Guy.
Mr. Guy is survived by two sons, Bobby Joe Guy II of Whitwell of Whitwell
and Nickolas Heath Guy of Shreveport, LA; daughter, Tabatha Miller and her
husband, Doug of Estill Springs; brothers, J C Guy and his wife, Lucy of
Whitwell and William Ray Guy and his wife, Kathy of Minden, LA; six
grandchildren, Eric Guy, Cecelia Tolar, Robert Rollins Jr, Jackalyn
Rollins, Bretney Smartt and Nicola Smith and six great grandchildren, Sasha
George, Tamra Tolar, Destiny Henry, Emily Guy, Rhylee Guy and Gavin Smartt.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.