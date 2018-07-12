Mr. Benny Douglas Lusk, age 75, of Manchester, TN, passed away on July 11, 2018, at Unity Medical Center. No services are planned.
Benny was born in Coffee County, TN, the son of the late Malcom and Beulah Oliver Lusk. He was a boilermaker at AEDC, where he retired, and served his country in the National Guard. He enjoyed gardening, working outside, taking his family camping, loved VOLS football and more than anything, loved his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Benny was also preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Lusk; brother-in-law, Mack Hulvey; sister-in-law, Lois Lusk; and one grandchild, Dylan West. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy Hulvey Lusk; two sons, Tim (Stefanie) Lusk and Jason (Lynn) Lusk; two daughters, Kristy (Kevin Keele) West and Amy Sloan; two brothers, Marion Lusk and Keithly (Patsy) Lusk; eight grandchildren, Jessica West, Jordan Lusk, Morgan Stevens, Andrew Lusk, Alaina Lusk, Kassidy Jernigan, John David West, and Tanner Sloan; four great grandchildren, Riley West, Jackson West, Brayden Harden, and Barrett Lusk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
