Barry V Tate of McMinnville, passed this life on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at
his residence at the age of 55 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Warren County, Mr. Tate was the son of the late Gary Eugene
Tate and the late Ada Josephine Butcher. He was a hairdresser and enjoyed
traveling, shopping and refinishing furniture.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary
Wayne Tate Sr and Gregory J Tate. He is survived by husband, David Talbert
of McMinnville; brother, Hershell Eugene Tate (Angela Pack) of Smithville
and sisters-in-law, Anita Sandlin of McMinnville and Cathy Tate of
Pennsylvania.
