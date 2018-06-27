Baby Isaiah Wayne Montgomery was born into the arms of God on June 21, 2018. He was the cherished son of Thomas and Meredith Farris Montgomery and beloved brother to Ezekiel “Zek” Montgomery. Though Isaiah did not spend time with us on earth, he was very loved and touched many lives. In addition to his parents and brother, Baby Isaiah is survived by his grandparents, Tom and Christie Montgomery, Jim and Marcia Farris; aunts, Mandy Montgomery (Monem Aldarwish), Candi Farris (Cindy Williams), Angelia Farris (Myndi Copen); uncles, Aaron Montgomery, Brandon Montgomery, Greg Farris (Dana Farris); and several cousins and loving relatives; Baby Isaiah is preceded in death by cousins, Carter Dale Farris and Taylor Barnard.
A private family graveside service will be held on June 26, 2018 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with John Amspaugh officiating.
