Atha Lee Irvine, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, December 12,
2017 at Tennova – Harton Hospital at the age of 83 years. A memorial
service will be held at a later time in Alabama.
Mrs. Irvine, a native of Addison, AL, was the daughter of the late Lewis
and Bertha Burnett Hood. She enjoyed quilting, doing crafts and watching
the news on TV. She also enjoyed reading, gardening and visiting with her
neighbors. Some of her favorite times were spent playing cards and board
games with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, William
James Irvine; brothers, Vernon, Cecil, Doyle, Herman and Mitchell Hood and
sister, Velma Story.
Mrs. Irvine is survived by two sons, Ricky Sexton of Cullman, AL and Terry
Weddle and his wife, Barbara of Indianapolis, IN; daughters, Sheree
Cleveland and her husband, Lee of Tullahoma and Sandie Collins and her
husband, Steve of Snead, AL; brother, Fred Hood and his wife, Kathy of
Cullman, AL; sister, Ozell Weddle and her husband, Frank of Indianapolis,
IN; sixteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.