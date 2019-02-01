Arthur Richard Summers of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, January
31, 2019 at Tennova – Harton Hospital at the age of 87 years. No services
are scheduled.
A native of Malverne, PA, he was the son of the late Arthur E.
and Gladys Turpin Summers. He was a musician and traveled all over the
country performing with his musical comedy act, the Birdie Castle Show. In
addition to music, he enjoyed fishing, boating and playing baseball and
basketball. He was also an excellent Golfer.
He is survived by son, David Summers of Tullahoma; sister,
Donna Summers; grandchild, Ryan Summers of Winchester and the mother of his
son, Jo Lynn Amelang of Tullahoma.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.