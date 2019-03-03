ALLAN LEE HOUGHTALING, age 67, of Decherd, Tenn., went home to be with Jesus on Monday, February 25th, 2019. Mr. Houghtaling was born on June 2, 1951, to the late Gene and Donna Houghtaling in Lyons, New York. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy. He retired from Arnold Air Force Base in 2013. Mr. Houghtaling attended the New Beginnings Church in Pelham, Tenn.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Houghtaling was preceded in death by two brothers. He is survived by his wife, Diane Houghtaling of Decherd, 1 sister, Shanon Malbone of Savannah, NY, 5-daughters, 2-sons and 14 grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
