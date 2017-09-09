9/9/17 — Vivian A. Dorsett

Vivian A Dorsett of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, September 7,
2017 at Southern Tennessee Medical Center in Winchester at the age of 56
years. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 2017 at
2:00 PM at the Tullahoma Church of God, 103 S Vine Street, Tullahoma, TN
37388
with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the
family will be Saturday from 12 PM – 2 PM at the church.
Vivian was the daughter of the late Johnny and Velma Allmon Cartwright. She
was a member of the Tullahoma Church of God and enjoyed painting,
crocheting and taking care of children.
She is survived by her husband, Ben Federspiel of Tullahoma; aunts, Patsy
Baker and her husband, Bob of Tullahoma and Dorothy Smith of Myrtle Beach,
SC; grandchildren, Malinda Dorsett of Tullahoma, Courtney Dorsett and
Tiffany Brown, both Shelbyville and great grandchildren, Charlie and Maggie
Dorsett.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.