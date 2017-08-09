9/8/17 — Shirley Juanita Horn

Horn, Shirley Juanita, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday,
September 3rd, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 89. Mrs.
Horn was born in Elmhurst, Illinois to the late Eric Warren and Shirley
Osborn Frederic. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by
her husband, Albin O. Horn; and one grandchild, Jesse. Mrs. Horn is
survived two daughters, Stephanie Mikl and her husband Jim of
Gainesville, Florida and Rachel Nolan and her husband Brad of Tullahoma;
two sons, Mark Horn and his wife Anetta of Madison, Wisconsin and Jon
Horn and his wife Patricia of Waterford, Wisconsin; one sister, Gloria
Markel and her husband Don of Sherman, Texas; five grandchildren, Sarah,
Elizabeth, Chris, Abby, and Stephanie; and four great-grandchildren,
Riley, Serena, Jameson, and Mari. Visitation for Mrs. Horn will be held
on Friday, September 8th, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from
11:00am-1:00pm with funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00pm
with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow at Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
