9/7/17 — William Clark Hale, Jr.

William Clark Hale Jr of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, September
3, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 97 years. Funeral
Services will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Smith’s Chapel
Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 1 – 2 PM.
A native of Flat Creek, TN, he was the son of the late W C Hale Sr and the
late Auda Fay Hix Hale. He was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and
served in the U S Army during WW II. He was a Tank Driver and served in
North Africa and Italy where he earned the Bronze Star Medal, the European
African Middle Eastern Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, the American
Defense Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Mr. Hale was a member of Lincoln
Heights Baptist Church and enjoyed reading and singing Gospel music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nell
Davis Hale and one brother, Dennis P Hale.
Mr. Hale is survived by one son, Larry Randall Hale; one sister, Betty
Price and her husband, Billy of Tullahoma; nephews, Mark Price and his
wife, Alexis of Norcross, GA and Richard Wood of Columbus, GA; nieces,
Kerri Price of Tullahoma and Linda Prince of Columbus, GA and special
friend, Wanda Reed of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations be made in his honor
to the Lincoln Heights Baptist Church, 1605 E Lincoln St, Tullahoma, TN
37388
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.