9/7/17 — Talmadge Lee Davis

Funeral services of Talmadge Lee Davis, age 84, of Manchester, TN, will be
conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Manchester Funeral
Home with Bro. Paul Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in Jernigan
Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM until the
service at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Davis passed away on Tuesday,
September 5, 2017, at NHC in Tullahoma, TN.
Talmadge was born in Cookeville, TN, the son of the late Robert and Maggie
Davis. He was a truck driver for Batesville Casket Company. Mr. Davis was
very spiritual, a member of the Church of God Seventh Day in McMinnville,
TN, and loved animals. He was a talented carpenter and mechanic. Talmadge
loved his church family, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were
his pride and joy. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to
many.
In addition to his parents, Talmadge was also preceded in death by his
childhood sweetheart and wife, Lenora; and one daughter, Vickie Davis. He
is survived by his son, Jim (Kim) Davis; brother, Bobby C. Davis; three
grandchildren, Justin (Jenna) Davis, Lindsey Anderson, and Lee (Ashley)
Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Olan and Amelia Davis.
