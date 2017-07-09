9/7/17 — Brian Dale Womack

Brian Dale Womack, of Tullahoma, better known throughout the community as
“Dr. Wham” of Tullahoma’s 93.9 The Duck, passed this life on Saturday,
September 2, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 64 years. A
memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 7 at Faith Lutheran
Church of Tullahoma at 6 PM with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. The family
will receive friends beginning at 4:30 PM.
Brian was born October 18, 1952 in Coffee County to the late Homer Bernard
Womack and the late Rhule Beatrice Sanders Womack. In addition to his
parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Lee Womack; step
mother, Mildred Womack and step sister, Barbara Burch.
Mr. Womack was a 1970 graduate of Tullahoma High School and attended the
University of Kentucky. He was a U S Air Force veteran and a member of
Faith Lutheran Church. He wrote poetry and enjoyed music and playing golf.
He had written a poem titled “The Wall” in honor of Vietnam War Veterans
and read it during a Memorial Day service at the Vietnam Veterans Wall in
Washington, DC.
He is survived by his son, Joseph Dillard Womack of Murfreesboro; dear
friend, Sharon Bell of Tullahoma, nephews, Joshua Womack, Zachary Womack
and Tory Womack, all of Cookeville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior
Project, P O Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 in his memory.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.