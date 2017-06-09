9/6/17 — Aubry Dean McGhee

Funeral services for Mr. Aubry Dean McGhee, age 82, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Coffee
County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service on Wednesday at
the funeral home. Mr. McGhee passed away on September 3, 2017 at Unity
Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Aubry was born in Campbell County, TN, the son of the late Caleb and
Bessie Byrge McGhee. He was a self-employed mechanic. In earlier years,
he owned several grocery stores and worked in the coal mining business as
coal miner, coal truck owner, and mechanic. He was a member of the
Masonry Lodge of Campbell County. Aubry enjoyed keeping up with current
events, watching old classic movies, collecting coins, and loved being
outside under the shade tree. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist
Church in Campbell County.
In addition to his parents, Aubry was also preceded in death by two
sisters, Gerene Cross and Sue McGhee; one son-in-law, Mike Phillips; one
grandson, Benjamin Cox; one granddaughter, Holly Jernigan; one great
granddaughter, Emmalynn Jernigan; and one great, great granddaughter, Mia
Elam. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorenia McGhee of Manchester;
four daughters, Kathy Phillips, Gloria Cox, Bonnie (Steve) Scullin, and
Debbie Housley; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 3 great,
great grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the McGhee family.