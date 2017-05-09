9/5/17 — Larry Q. Glover

Larry Q Glover of Cowan, passed this life on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at
his residence at the age of 65 years. Funeral services are scheduled for
Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 1 PM at Mt Sinai Missionary Baptist Church,
132 Walnut Street, Cowan, TN 37318 with Bro John W Patton Jr officiating.
Burial will follow at Thorogood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will
be Tuesday, from 12 PM until the service time.
A native of Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late James Glover and Mable
Blakely Glover Coats of Detroit. He was a member of Mt Sinai Missionary
Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir. He loved people
and enjoyed talking to everyone. His hobbies included fishing and grilling
out.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by four brothers, James
Howard Glover, Thomas Clinton Glover, Dwight Lionel Glover and Kenneth
Coats.
Mr. Glover is survived by his mother, Mable Glover Coats of Detroit, MI;
wife, Yvonne Williams Glover of Cowan; daughter, Olivia Q Wheeler and her
husband, Lawrence of Detroit; brothers, Alfred Lee Glover and his wife,
Delnice of Detroit, George Glover and his wife, Eleanor of Detroit, Raymond
Ernest Coats of Detroit and Robert Earl Coats and his wife, April of
Detroit; sisters, Jacqueline Glover of Detroit and Tonya Decgriffenridge
and her husband, Issac of Detroit and one grandchild, Shayauna Wheeler of
Detroit.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.