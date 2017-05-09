9/5/17 — Claudie Lee Crowell

Claudie Lee Crowell of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, September 1,
2017 at Manchester Healthcare at the age of 69 years. Funeral services are
scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with
the family will be from 1 – 2 PM on Tuesday.
Mr. Crowell was the son of the late A D and Flossie Mae Baker Crowell. He
enjoyed fishing and doing crafts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Carolyn
Renee Crowell and brother, A D Crowell Jr.
Mr. Crowell is survived by three brothers, James Crowell and his wife,
Patsy of Lynchburg, Jerry Crowell and his wife, Kay of Tullahoma and Danny
Crowell and his wife, Kathy of Eagleville and one grandchild, Raine Sisk.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in his honor
to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.