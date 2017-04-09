9/4/17 — Danny “Tucker” Lee Winn

Danny “Tucker” Lee Winn of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Signature Healthcare in Monteagle at the age of 60 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, September 4, 2017 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be Monday, September 4, 2017 from 10 AM until the service.
Mr. Winn, a native of Kentucky, was the son of the late Butch Thomas and Thelma Lucille Winn. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ricky Winn.
Mr. Winn is survived by his wife, Pamela Gail Winn of Tullahoma; three sons, Michael Wayne Nelson and his fiancé’ Debbie Blanton of Winchester, Billy Nelson of Tullahoma and Daniel T Nelson and his wife, Lori of Alabama; one daughter, Danielle Winn of Nashville; two brothers, Jerry and Johnny Winn of Kentucky; three sisters, Leona, Debbie and Cookie Winn of Kentucky; four grandchildren, Carolyn Barton of Indianapolis, Katie Joe and Thomas Winn, both of Tullahoma and Aubrey Joe Betts of Alabama and two great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.