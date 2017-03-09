9/3/17 — Ronnie Howard Wiser

Ronnie Howard Wiser, age 69, passed away Monday, August 28 at a vacation spot in Wyoming. Ronnie was born May 4, 1948, in Manchester to his parents, the late John Velesco Wiser and Minnie Leona Smith Wiser. Ronnie is preceded in death by brothers; Bill Wiser, Horace Wiser and Stanley Wiser.
Ronnie cherished God and family. His greatest joys were admiring the creations of God and sharing his endless love with his family. He was a member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ. He enjoyed tractor pulls, riding horses and spending time with the little ones in the family. Ronnie took pride in whatever he made and it was done right the first time. He was a master crane operator for 47 years and still going because he loved every minute of it.
Ronnie is survived by his loving and devoted wife, of 46 years, Deborah A. Perry Wiser of Hillsboro, his sisters; Nellie Bowen, Mary Reed and Kathy Hayes, his brother Eddie W. Wiser. He was alse blessed to have many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great great nephews.
In Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to: St.Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
https://shop.stjude.org/donations
Visitation
Saturday, Sep 02, 2017
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 HILLSBORO HIGHWAY
MANCHESTER, Tennessee 37355
Funeral Service
Sunday, Sep 03, 2017
2:00 PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 HILLSBORO HIGHWAY
MANCHESTER, Tennessee 37355
Burial at Old Blantons Chapel
Arrangements with Central Funeral Home