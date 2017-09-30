9/30/17–Lynda Sue Brock

Lynda Sue Brock age 71, passed away September 27, 2017, at the Raintree
Manor in McMinnville. Ms. Brock was born July 18, 1946, in Sparta, TN, to
her parents, the late Johnnie Morgan Sparkman and Mary Lee Cass Sparkman.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, James L. Brock.
Ms. Brock was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. Before retirement,
Ms. Brock was manager of the Dairy Queen in Manchester. She enjoyed baking,
cooking, and spoiling her grandkids. She was known to be a giver at heart.
Ms. Brock loved to bake cakes and pies for everyone and loved to send
birthday cards.
She is survived by James L. Brock Jr. and his wife Debbie of Manchester, Sue
Ann Anderson and her husband Steve of Manchester, and Johnny W. Brock of
Manchester, and Darlene Long and her husband Stacy of Manchester, nine
grandchildren; Casey Brock, Trent Anderson, Janette King, Brian Anderson,
Kayla Ervin, Sarah Anderson, Danielle Long, Hannah Brock, and Miley Long,
two great-grandchildren; Julianne Brock and Torrey Anderson, a brother;
Johnnie Lee Sparkman and his wife Judy of McMinnville, niece; Vickie Sweet
and her husband Steve, and a nephew, John Sparkman and wife Kristy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the
Alzheimer’s Organization in the memory of Lynda Sue Brock.
Alzheimer’s Association National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17,
Chicago, Illinois 60601
info@alz.org
VISITATION: Friday, September 29, 2017, 3 – 7:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral
Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
FUNERAL: Saturday, September 30, 2:00 P.M., Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Hodges Cemetery, Spencer, Tennessee
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.