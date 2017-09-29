9/29/17 —- Richard Sanders

Mr. Richard Leon Sanders passed away at Tennova-Harton Medical Center on
September 27, 2017 at the age of 64.
He was born on December 27, 1952 in Manchester, Tennessee to the late Leroy
and Peggy Davis Sanders. He was also preceded in death by his brother,
Steve Sanders and three daughters.
A retired maintenance technician, he loved music and making everyone around
him share in a good laugh.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his wife Renee Sanders of Tullahoma, Tennessee
along with sons Tony Sanders of Tullahoma, Terry Sanders and his wife
Rachel of Tullahoma and Casey Sanders also of Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Surviving daughters are Raven Sanders of Tullahoma and Alicia Sanders
Jackson and her son Phillip Lemmon of Tullahoma.
Surviving are his brothers, Michael Sanders of Tullahoma and Joey Sanders
of Tullahoma and sister Debra Richards and her husband Doug also of
Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Visitation with family members will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, September
29, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at
4 p.m. in the funeral home’s chapel. Chad Conn will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mr. Sanders’ Memorial Fund at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
*Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.*