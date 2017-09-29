9/29/17 — Jeremy Ross Shelton

Funeral services for Jeremy Ross Shelton, age 39, of Decherd, TN, will be
conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Manchester City Cemetery.
Visitation with the Shelton family will be from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on
Friday, September 29, 2017 at the funeral home. Jeremy passed away on
Monday, September 25, 2017.
Jeremy was born in Tullahoma, TN, the son of the late Jerry Ross and
Marietta Rayburn Shelton. He was an electrician for C & H Commercial
Contractors in Manchester, TN. Jeremy enjoyed watching sports on TV and
attending his grandchildren’s ballgames. He loved watching movies,
spending time with his family and his cat, Bunny, and going to the beach.
Jeremy found happiness in helping others.
Jeremy is survived by his fiancé, Tina Kirk; one daughter, Maddesyn
Mackenzie Shelton; step-children, Steven (Valerie) Kirk and Hillary Kirk;
two grandchildren, Ryan and Logan Kirk; one sister, Tammy (Rick) Bartell;
niece, Meagan (Ben) Carr; nephew, Austin Bartell; several aunts, uncles,
and cousins; and several other nieces and nephews.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Shelton family.