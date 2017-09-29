9/29/17–Frank A. Greene III

Frank A. Greene III of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, September 25,
2017 at the age of 63 years. Graveside services are scheduled for Friday,
September 29, 2017 at 11 AM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
A native of Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late Frank “Buddy” Austin
Greene Jr. and the late Hazel Corinne Dance Greene. He was a U S Army
veteran and served at Ft Riley in Kansas as a military policeman and game
warden. He was a member of the Church of Christ at Cedar Lane. He loved
working in his yard and was a “Jack of all trades”. He enjoyed
photography,
fishing, riding motorcycles and going to the beach.
Mr. Greene is survived by son, Jason Greene and his wife, Melissa of
Nashville; daughter, Jordan Garner and her husband, Donald of Smyrna;
step-daughter, Trudy Kendrick and her husband, Norman of Cartersville, GA;
brothers, Richard Short and his wife, Lisa of Eads, TN and Anthony Short
and his wife, Tanya Beth of Olive Branch, MS; sisters, Norma Tinsley and
her husband, Tim of Burlison, TX and Barbara Douglas and her husband, Ron
of Norfolk, CA and grandchildren, Olivia and Trey Greene, Jared and Jude
Garner and Assata and Bryana Christman.
