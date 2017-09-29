9/29/17 — Ellis Lavon Vincent

Funeral services for Mr. Ellis Lavon Vincent, age 86, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 29, 2017, at Manchester
Funeral Home with Brother James Tate officiating. Burial will follow in
Asbury Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September
28, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Vincent passed
away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at St. Thomas – Rutherford in
Murfreesboro, TN.
Ellis was born in Cullman, AL, the son of the late William and Bertha
Vincent. He was a carpenter and a jack of all trades. Mr. Vincent was a
spiritual man, and was very loving and outgoing. He loved to joke and
laugh, coach little league baseball, play softball, and be outdoors hunting
or fishing. Ellis was a very loving and caring husband, father,
grandfather, and friend to many.
In addition to his parents, Ellis was also preceded in death by one
brother, Garland Vincent; two sisters, Hazel Dotson and Mary Sue Vincent;
one grandson, Andrew Boswell; and one great-grandson, Tyler Parson. He is
survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Margaret Vincent; two sons, Randy
Vincent and Kevin (Cortney) Meadows; three daughters, Diane (Danny)
Boswell, Denise (Wayne) Allen, and Donna Vincent; nine grandchildren, Alisa
Boswell McBee, Jennifer Brandon, Chris Parton, Brandi Vincent, Bubba
Vincent, Jamie Tate, Jodie Parson, Anna Meadows, and Izzy Meadows; twelve
great-grandchildren, Aubrey O’Kelley, Kylie Vincent, Matthew Parson,
Michael Tate, Jada Tate, Janna Tate, John Malachi Tate, Austin Overman,
Kerra Overman, Zach Parton, Haley Parton, and Andie Jane McBee.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve The Vincent family.