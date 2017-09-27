9/27/17–Mr. Riley Medford

Mr. Riley Medford, “Sweetie” as his loving wife called him, passed away at his residence in Manchester, Tennessee on September 23, 2017 at the age of 72.
He was born on May 19, 1945 in McMinnville, Tennessee to the late Mephibosheth and Justine Sanders Medford. He was also preceded in death by brothers Edsel, Carl, Neil, John Dale and Harley Wade Medford.
He was an active member of the Manchester First Baptist Church. He was also a member of Manchester Lions Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He loved the game of golf, farming and motorcycle riding, but most of all he loved children, helping others and spending time with family and friends.
An Air Force veteran, he retired from Batesville Casket Company as a cross country truck driver.
He is survived to his wife Delores and one sister Annis Joy Gentry. Also surviving are several other family members and friends whom Riley loved dearly.
A funeral service will be conducted at the First Baptist Church of Manchester at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 27, 2017. Dr. Brenton Cox will officiate. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery in Coffee County, Tennessee.
A very special thank you to friends James and Betty Wilhelm, Gary and Brenda Dyer, Buddy and Toni Wood and Larry and Kathy Brock as well as his hospice nurses and our dear doctor, Richard Parish.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Riley’s memory.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
