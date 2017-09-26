9/26/17 — Geneva Grimes Tillman

Funeral services for Mrs. Geneva Grimes Tillman, age 89 of Manchester, will be conducted on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in Thyatira Cemetery in Cannon County. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 25, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Mrs. Tillman passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at McArthur Manor Assisted Living.
Mrs. Tillman was born on February 24, 1928 in Cannon County to the late Blackburn Grimes and Mattie Holt Reed. She was a member of Ragsdale Church of Christ and was a volunteer at Main Street Church of Christ where she enjoyed participating in grading papers for the Bible Correspondence. Geneva loved spending time with her family and friends, reading the bible and drawing.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her step-father, Elam Reed; and her husband, Jesse Tillman. Survived by her son, Mike (Nancy) Tillman; daughter, Sonia (Ronnie) Gault; grandchildren, Allison (Daryl) Collins, Lauren Tillman, Justin Gault; step grandchildren, Lee (Terri) Gault, Ryan Gault; great-grandson, Hayden Garr; 7 step great-grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Tillman family.