9/25/17–Jim Lilienthal

Jim Lilienthal passed away September 21, 2017, at his residence in
Hillsboro. Jim was born August 12, 1960, in Phoenix, Arizona, to his
parents, the late Billy Roy Lilienthal and Valeria Sharpp Lilienthal. Before
retirement, Jim was an Autobody Painter. Jim was a special man that loved
his grandchildren and loved to be called “Jimpa.” He was a man that would
give his last dime to help a fellow man. He will be missed by all that knew
and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Liz Lilienthal of Hillsboro, TN, a son, Josh
Schuster and his wife Kim of Hillsboro, TN, one brother, Doug Lilienthal and
his wife Becky of Manchester, TN, two grandchildren, Emily Schuster of
Hillsboro, TN, and A.J. Schuster of Hillsboro, TN
VISITATION: Monday, September 25, 2017, 3 – 5:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral
Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
FUNERAL: Monday, September 25, 5:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS