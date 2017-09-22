9/22/17-Jessie Ann Murchison

Funeral services for Mrs. Jessie Ann Murchison will be held on Friday, September 22, 2017, at 3 PM at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester City Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 1 PM until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Jessie passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Jessie was born on November 18, 1947 in Manchester, to the late Raleigh H. and Mary Ann Carnahan Qualls. She was a retired factory leader from DESA in Manchester. She loved reading, especially books by Stephen King and James Patterson, cooking and being with her family.
Mrs. Jessie is survived by her husband of 26 years, Nelson Murchison; three sons, Eric Keith of Manchester, Luke (Jaime) Keith of FL, and Tony Murchison (Jim Clement) of Knoxville; four daughters, Eva (Larry) Redden of Wartrace, Judi (Brian “BB”) Brown, DeDe (Bobby) Smith, and Ruth (Brandon) Henley, all of Manchester; grandchildren, Elora, Donna, Vaughn, Rylie, Zachary, Devaney, Brian, Jennifer, Brandon, Tyler, Kirsten, Blanton, Sara, Lauren, Kurt, Josh, Dakota, Dallas, Peyton, Jaidyn, and Mason; and several great grandchildren.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE Murchison FAMILY
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com