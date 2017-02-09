Brady E. “Skipper” Jones, passed away August 23, 2017, with his family at his side after a valiant battle with cancer. Brady, known as “Skipper” was born May 23, 1956, in Lufkin, Texas, to his parents, the late Palmer Wallace Jones and Martha Evelyn Lewis Jones. He graduated high school in 1974 and shortly thereafter joined the Air Force and completed technical training in Electronics. His career took him into the field of Electrical Engineering, where he spent nearly 40 years building power plants internationally. He attended and served at World Outreach Church. He was a lover of music, and enjoyed the water and fishing (fresh or salt). He loved Jesus, his family, and football. Mr. Jones is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Tammy J. Jones of Wartrace, TN, a son, Brady Alan Jones and his wife Amy Melynda, of Murfreesboro, a daughter, Crystal Nicole Jones and her future husband, Dusty Hutchins of Murfreesboro, one grandchild, Brady Palmer Jones, a sister, Sandra Elene Waller, two nephews, Joshua David Waller, and Jacob Abram Henson, two nieces, Jade Nicole Henson and Jennifer Kaitlyn Waller, as well as 8 great nieces and nephews, and he loved them all. He was known as “Uncle Skipper.”
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 2, 2017, Wartrace Baptist Church, 12:00 Noon
–Gathering immediately following.
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
9/2/17–Brady E. “Skipper” Jones
Brady E. “Skipper” Jones, passed away August 23, 2017, with his family at his side after a valiant battle with cancer. Brady, known as “Skipper” was born May 23, 1956, in Lufkin, Texas, to his parents, the late Palmer Wallace Jones and Martha Evelyn Lewis Jones. He graduated high school in 1974 and shortly thereafter joined the Air Force and completed technical training in Electronics. His career took him into the field of Electrical Engineering, where he spent nearly 40 years building power plants internationally. He attended and served at World Outreach Church. He was a lover of music, and enjoyed the water and fishing (fresh or salt). He loved Jesus, his family, and football. Mr. Jones is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Tammy J. Jones of Wartrace, TN, a son, Brady Alan Jones and his wife Amy Melynda, of Murfreesboro, a daughter, Crystal Nicole Jones and her future husband, Dusty Hutchins of Murfreesboro, one grandchild, Brady Palmer Jones, a sister, Sandra Elene Waller, two nephews, Joshua David Waller, and Jacob Abram Henson, two nieces, Jade Nicole Henson and Jennifer Kaitlyn Waller, as well as 8 great nieces and nephews, and he loved them all. He was known as “Uncle Skipper.”