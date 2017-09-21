9/21/17 — John Williams Barnes, Sr.

Funeral services for John William Barnes, Sr., age 87, of Hillsboro, TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Troy Finney and Kyle Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM until the service at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Barnes passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2017, at Southern Tennessee Medical Center in Winchester, TN.
John was born in Decherd, TN, the son of the late Roy and Sarah Barnes. He was a carpenter and adored his dog, Penny. John enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, and was a very loving father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Roy Barnes, Jr., Bill Barnes, and Jess Lee Barnes. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Clara; two sons, John (Cathy) Barnes and Jeff (Doreen) Barnes; two daughters, Jean (Paul) Wildman and Joann (Greg) Boyd; three brothers, Frank, Joe Ed, and Doc Barnes; one sister, Alva Johnson; eight grandchildren, Lisa (Chad) Lorance, Sherry (Shane) Toney, Michelle (Daniel) Wilson, Katy (Keith) Reese, Laura Barnes, Robby (Alyse) Clark, Josh (Lishia) Barnes, and Brad (Megan) Barnes; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
