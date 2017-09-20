9/20/17 — Jean M. Janesek

Jean M Janesek of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, September 15, 2017
at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 72 years. Funeral services are
scheduled for Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday from 12 PM –2
PM
at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Janesek was the daughter of the late H B and Irma Lindsey Williams.
She
was born in Marlow, OK on December 5, 1944. She was an Accountant and
worked alongside her husband, Gerry, in their own Machinery business. She
and her husband lived in Orlando and then Fort Myers before relocating to
Tullahoma. She enjoyed sewing and loved spending time with her
granddaughter and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Billy
Williams
Mrs. Janesek is survived by her husband, Gerry Janesek of Tullahoma; one
daughter, Cheryl Jensen of La Vergne; one granddaughter, Bridget Jensen of
La Vergne and many loving friends and family members.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.