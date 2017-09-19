9/19/17 — Ross Simmons

Funeral services for Mr. Ross Simmons, age 70 of Prairie Plains, will be
held at 11 AM, Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home
Chapel with Billy Robison officiating and Sheriff Steve Graves conducting
an Honor Guard ceremony. Burial will follow in the Prairie Plains Church
of Christ Cemetery. Visitation with the Simmons family will be Monday,
September 18 from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Gary
Brown, Jerry Brown, Aaron Brown, David Brown, Chris Lee, Scottie
Peterson, Jesus Vasquez, and Neil Simmons. Honorary pallbearers will be
Devin DeFord, Butch Stewart, Tim Brown, Shaw Jared, Wilma Thomas, Donnie
Thomas, Jon Holland, Jimmy Teal, Gene Taylor, Danny Taylor, Ronnie
Crosslin, Jeffrey Burnett, Mark Messick, Jerry Crites, Bob Bellamy, Betty
Superstein, Alberto Garza, Dustin Foster, Gene Holmes, Buster Bush, and
Dawn Hafer. Mr. Simmons passed away Saturday, September 16 at St. Thomas
Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.
Ross was born on April 10, 1947, to the late Mance and Dora Boyd Simmons
in Coffee County. He proudly served his country in the United States Army
during the Vietnam War. Later, he received a Bachelor’s degree in law
enforcement from the University of New York. Ross has been a faithful
member of the American Legion and the local Veterans of Foreign War. He
was also a member of the Prairie Plains Church of Christ. Some of his
hobbies were working on and building cars and he was a diehard Tennessee
Titans and University of TN Vols fan. Ross retired in 2012 as the Police
Chief of the Manchester City Police Department.
In addition to his parents, Ross is preceded in death by three brothers,
Howard, Walter and Valice Simmons and one sister, Frances Brown. He is
survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Sue Bartlett Simmons; one son,
Kevin Simmons of Manchester; one daughter, Tracey (Richard) Adams of
Manchester; one beloved grandson, Zachary Adams of Manchester; two
brothers, Waymon Simmons and J.D. (Faye) Simmons, all of Manchester;
several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the
Multi-County Cancer Support Network.
Arrangements with Manchester Funeral Home