9/19/17 — Connell Doyle Frazier

Funeral services for Mr. Connell Doyle Frazier, age 74 of Manchester, will
be held at 3 PM, Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home
Chapel with Bro. David Walls officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the Frazier family will begin at 1 PM
until time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Mr. Frazier passed
away Saturday, September 16 at his home following an extended illness.
Mr. Connell was born on October 7, 1942, in Coffee County, to the late
Howard Glen and Clattie Bernice Duke Frazier. He was a machinist at SAS in
Tullahoma and of the Baptist faith. Mr. Connell enjoyed hunting, fishing,
caring for his goats, chickens, and dogs, and watching the Tennessee Titans
and Atlanta Braves.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Connell is preceded in death by one
brother, Arlin Gene Frazier. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years,
Joyce Lowe Frazier; one son, Kendall Frazier of Manchester; three
grandchildren, Cheyenne (Kevin) Cheney, Ashley Gault, and Matthew (Chara)
Gault; five great grandchildren, Noah and Graydon Cheney, Alyssa Watkins,
Wesley and Lily Gault; one brother, Donald (Linda) Frazier; and two
sisters, Evelyn (Harry) Shelton and Joyce (Abe) Branch.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE Frazier FAMILY