9/18/17 — Michael Kent Rector

Mr. Michael “Mike” Kent Rector, 56, passed away Thursday September 14, 2017 at his home in Sewanee. He was born in South Pittsburg, Tennessee on November 22, 1960 to Marvin and Pauline Rector who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his brother Tony Rector; and grandchild, Daniel Malachi (Canada).
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Rector; children, Tracy Scott, Kristy Rector, Matthew Kilgore, and Bethany Hastings; brother, Marvin Rector; sisters, Vickie Davenport, Patsy Burrow, Nancy Rector, Donna Rector, and Lisa Swift; 8 grandchildren.
Mike was very passionate about life and deeply loved and cared for all his kids and grandbabies. He enjoyed cars and was everyone’s go to man.
Services will be held Monday, September 18, 2017, in the funeral home chapel with Brother Dennis Rollins officiating. Visitation on Saturday 5:00-9:00 PM and Sunday 8:00 AM-9:00 PM. Services on Monday at 2:00 PM at Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, Tennessee. Interment will be at Pryor Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements with Cumberland Funeral Home