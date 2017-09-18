9/18/17 — Charles Raymond Skender

Charles Raymond Skender, age 61, from Cleveland, Ohio and resident in Manchester, TN for 11 years passed away September 15, 2017. Mr. Skender leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Linda Blythe Skender, brother, George Skender of Colorado and sisters, Loraine Redmon and Lisa Doss of Tullahoma, Anita Cooke and Carol Skender both from Cleveland, Ohio and a wonderful, loving mom Dorothy Enos of Tullahoma, two beautiful daughters, Heather Skender Newton of Cookeville, TN and Christina Whitford of Ohio, four grandchildren; Katelynn, Kylee, Barrett, and Hadley, and numerous nieces and nephews he adored.
VISITATION: Monday, September 18, 2017, 4 – 6:00 P.M., at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, 6:00 P.M. at the Bethlehem Cemetery, immediately following visitation
