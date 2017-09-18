9/18/17–Bertha Lois Royal Townsend

passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at
her residence in Morrison, Tennessee at the age of 81.
Mrs. Townsend was born in Texas on March 5, 1936 to the late William Henry
Royal and Vena Oats Royal. She was a homemaker and member of the Bethel
Baptist Church and enjoyed flower gardening, crocheting and embroidering.
She is survived by her husband Dwight Wesley Townsend of Morrison along
with sons Glenn Weischwill and his wife Doris of Texas; Henry Townsend of
Nashville; Clifton Townsend of McMinnville; Paul Townsend and his wife
Julie of Tullahoma; Wesley Townsend of Greer, South Carolina and John
Townsend of Lebanon.
Also surviving are daughters Lois Marino and her husband Michael of
Morrison; Sharon Anderson of Washington State; Janie Howse of Morrison;
Esther Taylor of Russellville, Kentucky and Hannah Martin and her husband
Joel of Normandy.
Surviving is one brother Thomas Royal and his wife Darlene of Texas and a
sister, Winifred Starks of Texas.
She was preceded in death by a son Amos Townsend; brothers Harvey and
Horace Royal and sisters Janie Wilson and Willavene Henson.
She is also survived by 33 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be with family members from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday,
September 17, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral. A funeral service will be
held at 1 PM on Monday, September 18, 2017 from the chapel of
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Amity Baptist
Church Cemetery in Cannon County, Tennessee. Bro. Jim Rolen will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
*Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.*