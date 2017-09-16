9/16/17–Rev. Wayne Otho Cable

, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 at NHC Tullahoma at the age of 91. Rev. Cable was born in Wartburg, Tennessee to the late James and Virgi Shannon Cable. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II. During his life, he worked as a machinist at Shelbyville Vocational School. Rev. Cable had also been a Baptist Minister since the early 1960’s and was a member of Eastview Baptist Church in Shelbyville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jewel Ramicone. Rev. Cable is survived by his wife, Joyce Cable of Tullahoma; daughter, Cathy Cable of Tullahoma; son, Jeff Cable of Tullahoma; daughter, Sandy Payne and her husband Bob of Tullahoma; son, David Cable and his wife Lorna of Ocala, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15th, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 16th, 2017 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with James Lucas Cable, Bob Payne, Jimmy Brazier, and Larry Chapman officiating. A private burial will be held at Cothran Cemetery in Rover, Tennessee.