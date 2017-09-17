9/17/17 — JoAnn Rowe Bryan

JoAnn Rowe Bryan, age 79, passed away at her residence with her family at
her bedside on September 14, 2017. JoAnn was born in Hampton, TN to her
parents, the late James Bowers and Ada May Glover Bowers. JoAnn was also
preceded in death by her husband Tommy Rowe.
JoAnn is survived by three children; Kevin G. Rowe and his wife Marie of
Manchester, Basil T. Rowe of Manchester, and Khristi R. Peterson and her
husband Scotty of Manchester, six grandchildren; Joshua Peterson, Dale
Peterson, Clayton Rowe, Keaton Rowe, Makenna Rowe, and Curtis Rowe all of
Manchester, two great-grandchildren; Cole Fowler and Gracie Fowler both of
Manchester, a lot of cousins and extended family.
VISITATION: Saturday, September 16, 6 until 8:00 P.M., at the Central
Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
FUNERAL: Sunday, 2:00 P.M., at the Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Shady Grove Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS