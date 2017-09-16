9/16/17 — Hazel Henley Driver

Hazel Henley Driver, age 82, left this world on September 13, 2017, for her
long awaited trip to heaven. She was born December 7, 1934 to her parents,
the late Dan and Jessie Henley. She is preceded in death by her brothers
Jerry Henley of Manchester and Charles Henley of Tullahoma. She is survived
by her brothers Ray Henley of Manchester and James Henley of Michigan and
her sister Selma Winton of Manchester. She has 3 daughters; Sylvia (Sidney)
Forester of Lookout Mountain, Sarah (David) Messenger of Conway Ark. and
Selene (Randy) Brown of Manchester. She has 5 grandchildren, 5 great
grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Hazel enjoyed working at the
old Coffee Co. Hospital. She loved her children and her church. She was a
member of the Nazarene Church in Manchester and they were her church family.
Visitation: Saturday, Sept 16, at 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Central
Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
FUNERAL: Saturday, 1:00 P.M., at the Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Fountain Grove Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS