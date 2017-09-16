9/16/17–Daniel O. Colyar

Daniel O. Colyar of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, September 13,
2017 at his residence at the age of 53 years. Funeral services are
scheduled for Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 12:00 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Ervin officiating. Burial will follow at
Bethany Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Saturday from 11 AM –
12 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mr. Colyar was the son of the late Howard Colyar and Nina Jones Colyar of
Tullahoma. He was born on December 7, 1963 in Bristol, TN. He was a truck
driver and attended the Ministries of Hope Church in Tullahoma. He enjoyed
working on his old cars and loved all his pets.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his birth mother,
Shirley Cardwell.
Mr. Colyar is survived by his mother, Nina Colyar of Tullahoma; wife, Lynn
Bryson Colyar of Tullahoma; three sons, Brian, Bryson and Briley Colyar,
all of Tullahoma; sisters, Connie Estep of Tullahoma, Sherry Daugherty of
Ohio, Marty Daugherty of Bristol, TN and Ginger Rutledge of Bristol, TN and
one grandchild, Lyric Colyar.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his name to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
*Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.*