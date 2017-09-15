9/15/17 — Dollie Hartsfield

Mrs. Dollie Hartsfield 87, of Cowan, TN passed peacefully at her residence on Sunday, September 10, 2017.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jinks Hartsfield, Jr and daughter, Cornelia J. Holman and beloved adopted daughter, Alvis Rowe.
She leaves to cherish her memories: Four daughters- Evelyn H. Wall of Cowan, TN, Sylvia J.( Dr.Gary- deceased) Hill of Orlando, Florida; Sonya H. ( Curtis) Ballentine of Atlanta, GA; Randi C. Hartsfield of Birmingham, AL;
Two sons,- Jinks (Priscilla) Hartsfield III of Manchester, TN and Loren F. Hartsfield of Murfreesboro, TN;
Sister- Lillie Ruth (Willie L. Sr- deceased) Bonner of Winchester, TN;
Brother- George O. (Alva Jean) Taylor of St. George, Utah
Son in law- Gregory Holman Sr of Maylene, Alabama,
16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, relatives loved ones and friends.
Visitation Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 5-7 pm at Mt. Sinai M.B Church . Funeral Services Friday, September 15, 2017 at 11:00 am at Elk River Tabernacle with Min Willie L. Bonner Jr officiating and Pastor John Patton as Eulogist .
Interment Thorogood Cemetery.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements