9/1/17–Peggy Ann Brown

Peggy Ann Brown
Peggy was born in Manchester, TN, the daughter of the late Louis and Beulah
Perry. She was an LPN and enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was also preceded in death by her
brother, Walter Perry. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Gipson; son,
Jonathan Brown; one sister, Tresa Perry; five grandchildren, Larry (Shelly)
Gipson, Krystal (Brad) Christian, Kayla (Justin) Kanjanabout, Kaitlyn
Gipson, and Katie Brown; 3 great-grandchildren, Brady Christian, Brock
Christian, and Easton Gipson; and one great-grandchild on the way.
No services are scheduled at this time.
