9/1/17-Juanita Elizabeth Shelton

Funeral services of Juanita Elizabeth Shelton, age 91, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Manchester
Funeral Home with Bro. Marvin Davenport and Bro. John Daniel
officiating. Burial
will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will
be from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Friday, September 1, 2017 at the funeral
home. Ms. Shelton passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at her home in
Manchester, TN.
Juanita was born in Normandy, TN, the daughter of the late James and Maude
Harper. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Juanita was also preceded in death by husband,
Wiley Shelton; one son, Richard Shelton; and one son-in-law, Charlie
Tinsley. She is survived by her two daughters, Carole Tinsley and Sheila
(Dennis) Ham; nine grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and 1
great-great grandchild.
