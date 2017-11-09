9/11/17–Glenn Douglas Norfleet

Glenn Douglas Norfleet born January 8, 1936 in Woodlawn, Tennessee died September 8, 2017 at home in Manchester, Tennessee of cancer. He was the son of Byron Douglas Norfleet and Cynthia Ann Tomlinson Norfleet.
A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 104 Church St., Manchester on Monday, September 11, 2017. Visitation 11am – 2pm and services beginning at 2pm.
Glenn started his education in a one-room school in Woodlawn. His quick and curious mind led him to an Engineering degree from Vanderbilt and Master’s in Aeronautical Engineering from Princeton.
He had a more than three-decade career working for Sverdrup Technology. During his career, he received numerous recognitions including the HH Arnold Award and later became an AEDC Fellow.
In 1958, Glenn married his first and forever love Carolyn Belle Combs. They raised three children – Byron (Donna), Robert (Louise), and Laurie (Johnny). Glenn was an enthusiastic grandfather to their six grandchildren – Phillip, Douglas, Olivia, Georgia, Ethan, and Connor.
As a thoughtful and skillful debater, Glenn was always up for a challenge. He was a compassionate leader and a valued member of the community. He was elected as Alderman in Manchester, served on the Duck River Electric Board of Directors and the Coffee County Industrial Board.
Glenn was a life-long active member of the Methodist church and his passion for his faith led him to serve in many capacities.
Memorial gifts to the Manchester First United Methodist Church.
