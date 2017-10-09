9/10/17–Harold “Eugene” Smith

Harold “Eugene” Smith of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday,
September
7, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 85 years. Graveside
services are scheduled for Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 2:30 PM at Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Sunday from 1 PM
– 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith was the son of the late Clayton and Altie Lee Blackburn Smith. He
was a farmer and loved feeding his cattle and cutting hay. He also enjoyed
working in his garden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Paul
Leslie Smith and brother-in-law, Norman Litchford.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Joyce Smith of Tullahoma; daughter,
Kathy Smith of Tullahoma; nephew, Robert Smith and his wife, Cindy of
Tullahoma and brother-in-law, Bobby Litchford of Tullahoma.
