9/10/17 — Evelyn Rebecca Carlee Davis

Evelyn Rebecca Carlee Davis, a resident of Autumn Oaks in Manchester, Tennessee passed this life on Friday, August 25, 2017 at the age of 90 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
She was born in Bessemer, Alabama on December 10, 1926 to the late Beadie and Mary Alice Walls Carlee. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Chesley L. Davis. Along with her husband, passing before her was a son Terry Davis and sisters Mildred Parsons and Pauline Mason.
A Baptist by faith, she will always be remembered as a big jokester, a lady that loved to dance and cook. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. For many years she was employed as a welder in the automotive industry.
She is survived by daughters Sandra Caruso of Woodstock, Alabama; Pam Douglas of Taylor, Michigan; and Pat Hall of Brownstown, Michigan. Also surviving is her brother Walter Carlee of Bessemer, Alabama and grandchildren David Hagerman, Jeffery Hall, April Hall, Tommy Hall, Natalie Shinavier, Lisa Parrish and John Sons along with six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at Autumn Oaks, 1621 McMinnville Hwy., Manchester, Tennessee on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. Bro. Albert Watters will officiate.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.