9/10/17 — April Dawn Crouch

Funeral services for April Dawn Crouch, age 44, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the Crouch family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Saturday, September 9, at the funeral home. Mrs. Crouch passed away Friday, September 08, 2017, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Crouch was born in Tullahoma, TN, the daughter of Jerry and Mavis Davis. She was a homemaker, loved taking care of her two dogs, Tippy and Midnight, and loved the TV show I Love Lucy.
In addition to her parents, April is survived by her loving husband, Keith; sister, Cynthia (Scott) Cherry; mother and father-in-law, Clyde and Frieda Crouch; sister-in-law, Kelle Dyer; three nieces, Erin (Daniel) Castillo, Morgan and Jayme Dyer; and two nephews, Zachary and Adam Cherry.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in April’s name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org.
