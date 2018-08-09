Kidd, Ronald Edward, of Tullahoma, died Thursday, September 6th,
2018 at his residence at the age of 81. He was born April 27th, 1937 in
Bastian, Virginia to the late Thurman and Nora Dunn Kidd. A 1954 graduate
of Bland County High School, he served in the United States Air Force
before going to work in the uniform and linen rental business. His career
took him from Virginia to North Carolina to Nashville before he came to
Tullahoma in 1968 to start a new company, Mid-South Uniform Service, Inc.
He worked side by side with his employees to build the business and
believed in the values of hard work and taking good care of his
customers. Mr. Kidd was quietly generous in lending a helping hand to
many people over the years. He loved gospel music and always enjoyed a
good argument. He was also a former member of numerous civic
organizations, including the Tullahoma Kiwanis Club, the American Legion
Post 43, and the Chamber of Commerce. In addition to his parents, Mr.
Kidd was preceded in death by one brother, Willard; and one son, Tim. He
is survived by his wife, Joyce Kidd; children, Sandra, Gary (Tammie) and
Amy (Adam); grandchildren, Adam, Alex, Skylar, Kaicie and Elijah; former
wife, Beth and daughter-in-law, Sherri; sister, Bettie; brother, Lewis
(Nina); sister-in-law, Barbara; and nieces and nephews, all who mourn his
passing. He will also be missed by loving family members, Vincent, Vickie
(Kevin), Denny, Andi (Bob), Jodi, Tara (Jason), Terrance, Rebecca
(Jacob), Cody, Tyler, Brandon, Payton, Quintin, Jasmine, Paxton (Cierra),
Gyle, Hayden, Zoey, Myla, Myzik, Chandler, Deklan and Daxon. Visitation
for Mr. Kidd will be held on Saturday, September 8th, 2018 at Kilgore
Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at
3:00pm with Bro. Jimmy Keasey officiating. Burial will follow at Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
9/8/18–Ronald Edward Kidd
