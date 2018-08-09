9/8/18 — John Henry Lawrence

Memorial services for Mr. John Henry Lawrence, age 80, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Hickerson
Station Church of Christ. Mr. Lawrence passed away on Saturday,
September 1, 2018 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
John was born in Nashville, TN, the son of the late Louis J. and Mary
Hortense Bethel Lawrence. He was a veteran of the National Guard, a
salesman in the auto industry and was a member of St. Marks Catholic
Church. John was an Alabama football fan, loved movies, always looking
at politics and news, and enjoyed spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by one
brother, Frank J. Lawrence. He is survived by his loving wife of 55
years, Frances Clifton Lawrence; two daughters, Lana Michelle (Michael)
Ray and Lori Anne (JR) Hughes; three brothers, Louis J., Robert William
and Luke Lawrence; three sisters, Linda Worley, Susan Brewington, and
Diane Lowry; and grandchildren, Robert Lawrence Ray, Greg C. (Haley) Ray,
and Zack John Henry Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to a
fund set up in John’s name at USBank, 1000 Hillsboro Blvd., Manchester,
TN 37355.
