9/8/18 — Doris Jean Panter Amacher

DORIS JEAN PANTER AMACHER, age 82, of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma following an extended illness. Ms. Amacher was born in Estill Springs, Tenn., on September 24, 1935, to the late Frank Panter and Ethel Bates Panter. She was a devoted long time member of the Estill Springs Methodist Church where she played the piano and organ for many years. Ms. Amacher was employed as a cook at the Old Estill Springs Elementary School for a short time and then as a sales clerk at the former Russell’s Dept. Store in Winchester. She is a former member of Business and Professional Women’s Foundation. She enjoyed gardening when she was able. She loved her grandchildren and cherished her times with them.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Amacher was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kenneth Amacher, son, Tim Amacher and Grandson, Wesley Amacher. She is survived by her Son, Dale Amacher and wife, Cherry of Estill Springs, Grandchildren; Christopher Amacher of Cape May, New Jersey, Rusty Amacher of Ashville, North Carolina, Lyle Amacher and wife, Lindsey of Winchester, Step-grandchildren; Chris Robertson of Tullahoma, Tommy (Shannon) Money and William Joseph Money all of Winchester, Great-grandchildren; Lily Amacher, Cassion Amacher, Brody Amacher & Able Amacher, Brother, Billy Ray Panter and wife, Charlotte of Birmingham, Ala., several Nieces and Nephews.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, September 8, 2018, in the chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Rev. Joe Rutherford, officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 12:00 Noon on Saturday prior to the service time at 2:00.
Online live viewing of the service is available by contacting Grant Funeral Services.