9/8/18 — Deborah Kay King Torres

Funeral services for Mrs. Deborah Kay King Torres, age 57 of Shelbyville, TN will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cothran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 AM until time for the service.
A native of Shelbyville, TN, Mrs. Torres was the daughter of the late William Paul and Melba Marie Helton King and the wife of Raymond Torres who survives. Mrs. Torres enjoyed television, going to yard sales, loved her family, especially her grandchildren and loved her dogs. Mrs. Torres was a Christian.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four daughters, Kristine Buie, Varina Hinojosa, April Coleman and Krystal Torres, and ten grandchildren, Dominic Buie, Camren Lovins, Isiah Smotherman, Elijah Hinojosa, Aaliyah Hinojosa, Grayson Hinojosa, Gabriel Hinojosa, Tristan Hendon, Kade Coleman and Trinity Merlo.
